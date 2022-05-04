In Boston, MA marijuana is legal for adults age 21 or over. You can find both recreational and medical dispensaries in Boston. Medical marijuana dispensaries in Boston serve medical patients with a medical marijuana card, while recreational dispensaries serve adults without one. In general, the state of Massachusetts has a robust cannabis program that benefits many small cities and towns within the state. However, one notable caveat to the state’s program is that it allows some specific entities to set their own rules on marijuana use. These entities include cities, towns, employers, and landlords. Equally notable is that the city of Boston has a strict policy on public cannabis consumption, which is absolutely prohibited. Cannabis consumers who visit Boston from outside cities or states often mention the price of weed in Boston is much higher than in other areas of the state.

Navigating Boston’s dispensary scene can be tricky, but we know of a few tips that will make your experience a positive one. One important thing to know about dispensaries in Boston is even though weed prices tend to be higher, medical marijuana is usually exempt from many of the taxes that make recreational weed expensive. If you have a medical marijuana card issued by the state of Massachusetts and you’re looking to buy weed on a budget, it’s worth checking out a medical marijuana dispensary. However, Boston dispensaries do not accept out-of-state medical marijuana cards. If you’re visiting from out-of-state, prepare your budget for recreational dispensary prices, or ask your budtender about local weed deals and discounts that might make your cost lower.

Finding weed in Boston is easy, but buying weed can be a little harder. Before you head to the dispensary, make sure you’re qualified to buy weed. In Boston, only adults age 21 or older can buy weed from recreational dispensaries and are limited to purchasing one ounce of flower or five grams of cannabis concentrate at a time. All dispensaries in Boston require a valid identification form to enter, such as a driver's license.

Medical marijuana dispensaries in Boston can only accept patients age 21 or older with a valid medical marijuana card issued by the state of Massachusetts. Medical marijuana patients in Boston are allowed to purchase up to a 60-day supply of cannabis. If you believe you have a qualifying condition for medical marijuana, consider getting a medical marijuana card from the state of Massachusetts. To start the application process, you’ll need to find a primary care provider registered with the state medical marijuana program. If you and your primary care provider determine that cannabis is a suitable treatment option for you, you will receive a pin number you can use to register online at the Massachusetts Medical Use of Marijauana Program website. There are no enrollment fees associated with getting a medical marijuana card in Boston.