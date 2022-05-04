Elevate your weekend with 20% off Flower !!!!

Frequently asked questions

Where can you smoke weed in Massachusetts? In Massachusetts you can smoke weed in the privacy of your own home as long as you are out of public view.

Can I smoke weed in my car in Massachusetts? No, you can't smoke weed in your car in Massachusetts.

Is weed decriminalized in MA? Not yet, but the process of decriminalizing weed in MA is currently in progress.

How much weed can you carry in Fall River, MA? You can carry up to one ounce of weed at a time in Massachusetts.