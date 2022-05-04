Dispensaries with senior discounts in Lowell, Massachusetts
Frequently asked questions
Yes, marijuana is legal for medical and adult use in Lowell, MA.
Adults age 21 or older can buy marijuana for recreational purposes. Only adults with a medical marijuana card may buy marijuana from a medical marijuana dispensary in Lowell, MA.
Yes. You can order weed online at Leafly.com for in-store pick-up at participating dispensaries in Lowell, MA.
No, you do not need a medical marijuana card to buy weed in Lowell, MA, although you can apply for one if you wish.
According to Leafly.com, there are 9 marijuana dispensaries in the Lowell, MA area.