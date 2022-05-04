Dispensaries with senior discounts in New Bedford, Massachusetts
Frequently asked questions
Yes, there are two cannabis dispensaries in New Bedford, MA.
No, you don't need a medical marijuana card to visit a dispensary in Quincy because marijuana is legal for adult-use in Massachusetts.
Only medical marijuana patients with a valid mmj card may enter a medical dispensary in New Bedford, MA.
To get a medical marijuana card in New Bedford, you’ll need to check whether you meet any of the qualifying medical conditions that are required to get a card. Next, find a marijuana doctor in New Bedford who is registered with the state Medical Use of Marijuana Program to visit. During your visit, ask your doctor if medical marijuana is a suitable treatment option for you. If you do qualify for a card, your provider will give you a PIN number. Use this number to register for your card online through the Massachusetts Medical Use of Marijuana Program website. There are no fees to enroll.