Frequently asked questions

How old must you be to enter a Northampton, MA dispensary? To enter a recreational dispensary in Northampton, MA you must be at least 21 years old.

How many marijuana dispensaries are in Northampton, MA? There are 10 marijuana dispensaries in the Northampton, MA area.

Are there medical marijuana dispensaries in Northampton, MA? Yes, there are medical marijuana dispensaries in Northampton, MA.

Do you need a medical marijuana card to enter a medical dispensary in Northampton, MA? Yes, a medical marijuana card is required to enter a medical marijuana dispensary in Northampton, MA.

Where can I find dispensary menus in Northampton, MA? You can find menus for Northampton dispensaries on the Leafly mobile app.