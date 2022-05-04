Frequently asked questions

Is it legal to buy or sell recreational weed in Springfield, MA? Yes, in Springfield, MA it is legal for adults age 21 or over to buy recreational weed.

Who can buy marijuana in Springfield, MA? Only adults age 21 or over with a valid form of identification card are allowed to buy recreational marijuana in Springfield, MA. Adults age 18 or older with a valid medical marijuana card issued by the state of Massachusetts are allowed to purchase from medical dispensaries.

Where can I smoke weed in Springfield, MA? In Springfield, MA the only place you can legally consume marijuana is in a private residence. It is illegal to consume weed on any public land in Springfield.

Where can I go to buy weed in Springfield, MA? The only legal place to buy cannabis in Springfield, MA is at a licensed marijuana dispensary.