Dispensaries with industry discounts in Massachusetts
All Dispensary results
What to expect from Massachusetts dispensaries
Massachusetts is home to over 160 licensed cannabis dispensaries that serve both recreational customers and medical patients throughout the state. As a newly emerging cannabis state, legalization has been exciting, but locals still have questions when it comes to the nitty gritty details about shopping in a Massachusetts dispensary. Whether you’re a Bay Stater or visiting from out of state, our dispensary experts have put together the most important information you need to know before you visit a cannabis shop in Massachusetts.
How to find a Massachusetts dispensary
Because Massachusetts has strict laws about advertising cannabis, you might find it difficult to spot cannabis dispensaries in the wild. This discretion of advertising rule prohibits the use of medical marijuana symbols, images of marijuana, or colloquial references to cannabis in business logos or signs. Unfortunately, this rule extends to external signage which may make it difficult to find the dispensary you’re looking for. To help you out, use Leafly to find exact addresses for dispensaries and check out their logo or pictures of their storefront before you leave so you know what to look for.
Dispensary hours are 9am-9pm
In general, most pot dispensaries in Massachusetts are open from 9am to 9pm. Dispensaries are allowed to operate 7 days a week, and often are open on holidays and during special events. You can verify the operating hours of your favorite dispensary at any time using Leafly.com.
Items to bring
In order to enter a recreational dispensary in Massachusetts you are required to present a valid identification card, such as a driver's license, to verify you are at least 21 years old. Medical marijuana patients visiting medical dispensaries are required to present a valid identification card, in addition to their medical marijuana card issued by the Medical Use of Marijuana Program.
For those visiting from outside the state, your out-of-state driver’s license will be accepted at recreational dispensaries in Massachusetts. Out-of-state medical marijuana cards are not accepted in Massachusetts.
Estimated dispensary wait times
When recreational cannabis stores first opened their doors in Massachusetts, consumer demand was so high that many customers experienced long wait times to purchase cannabis—up to an hour or more. Since then, more cannabis stores have opened, fulfilling the high demand for cannabis across cities in Massachusetts. While wait times are not as long as they used to be, prepare to spend at least 15-20 minutes waiting in line, especially during the COVID-era when establishments are trying to discourage overcrowding in small spaces.
How to find legit dispensaries
People new to the world of retail cannabis may wonder what makes a legitimate dispensary. Legit dispensaries are those that have a license to operate. Today, there are around 160 total licensed and legitimate dispensaries in Massachusetts. You can verify adult-use dispensary licenses at any time through the State of Massachusetts, or use Leafly to quickly see the highest rated dispensaries in Massachusetts.
How to buy pot in Massachusetts
Massachusetts cannabis tax breakdown
Like most goods sold in the US, cannabis products are subject to certain taxes. Every state has unique laws when it comes to cannabis tax. Fortunately, Massachusetts cannabis tax laws are straightforward. All cannabis products sold in Massachusetts are taxed at 10.57% in addition to the normal 6.25% state sales tax. The exception to this rule is medical marijuana patients, who are exempt from paying cannabis taxes on medical marijuana products.
Cash-only. Credit cards, checks, and cryptocurrency are not accepted
Like other states that have legalized cannabis, Massachusetts requires all cannabis purchases be made in cash. Fortunately, most cannabis shops have ATMs to allow you to take out cash for a small fee. Massachusetts dispensaries are cash-only because banks operate on the federal level where marijuana is still illegal, making banks unable to accept anything but cash from dispensaries. This means that dispensaries in Massachusetts do not accept personal checks, credit cards, debit cards, or cryptocurrency as forms of payment for cannabis products. Cannabis taxes are applied upon each checkout at the dispensary, or can be applied electronically through an online ordering system such as Leafly.
Where to consume weed in Massachusetts
Massachusetts has passed laws outlining where people can and cannot smoke weed. Essentially, Massachusetts state consumption laws state that there are only a few key locations where you are free to smoke and enjoy cannabis, including:
- Inside a home that you own
- Inside a home that you rent with the landlord’s written permission
How to transport weed in Massachusetts
It’s important to note that in addition to consumption laws, Massachusetts has passed laws regarding the transportation of cannabis. In Massachusetts, cannabis is treated similarly to alcohol—you cannot have an open container of cannabis in your vehicle. In order to comply with the law, your cannabis must be stored in a closed container in your trunk or a locked glove compartment. Remember, driving with open cannabis or under the influence of cannabis in Massachusetts comes with a fine ranging from $500-$5,000 or more and possible prison time.
To safely transport cannabis legally in Massachusetts, your cannabis must meet the following requirements:
- Cannabis must be sealed in a container
- Cannabis must be stored in the trunk of your car or locked in your glove compartment
- Cannabis must only be transported by an adult age 21 years old or older
History of weed in Massachusetts
Originally a state dependent on manufacturing, Massachusetts has matured throughout the years to transform into a hub for biotechnology, engineering, and research. Most recently, the state added cannabis to that list. The road to cannabis legalization in Massachusetts started back in 2012 with the passing of the Massachusetts Medical Marijuana Initiative, which eliminated criminal penalties for possession of weed. Later, voters legalized medical marijuana dispensaries in December 2016. Recreational dispensaries were legalized on Jan. 1, 2020, with the passing of The Massachusetts Legalization, Regulation, and Taxation of Marijuana Initiative (also known as Question 4).
Types of cannabis products available in Massachusetts
Both medical and recreational dispensaries in Massachusetts offer a selection of cannabis products ranging in price, quality, and potency, as well as unique cannabinoid combinations (Ex. high THC, low CBD). Cannabis products widely available in Massachusetts dispensaries include cannabis flower, THC concentrates, THC edibles, cartridges, and pre-rolls. But before you start shopping, It’s important to know that Massachusetts has strict purchasing limits on certain types of cannabis products.
|Cannabis products
|Maximum you can buy at one time in Massachusetts
|Flower
|1 ounce
|Concentrates
|5 grams
No. While out-of-state medical marijuana cards are not accepted in Massachusetts, anyone 21 and over, including out-of-state visitors, can purchase marijuana from licensed because recreational use is legal.
Look no further. Leafly’s list of MA’s best dispensaries has you covered.