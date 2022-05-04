Massachusetts is home to over 160 licensed cannabis dispensaries that serve both recreational customers and medical patients throughout the state. As a newly emerging cannabis state, legalization has been exciting, but locals still have questions when it comes to the nitty gritty details about shopping in a Massachusetts dispensary. Whether you’re a Bay Stater or visiting from out of state, our dispensary experts have put together the most important information you need to know before you visit a cannabis shop in Massachusetts.

How to find a Massachusetts dispensary

Because Massachusetts has strict laws about advertising cannabis, you might find it difficult to spot cannabis dispensaries in the wild. This discretion of advertising rule prohibits the use of medical marijuana symbols, images of marijuana, or colloquial references to cannabis in business logos or signs. Unfortunately, this rule extends to external signage which may make it difficult to find the dispensary you’re looking for. To help you out, use Leafly to find exact addresses for dispensaries and check out their logo or pictures of their storefront before you leave so you know what to look for.

Dispensary hours are 9am-9pm

In general, most pot dispensaries in Massachusetts are open from 9am to 9pm. Dispensaries are allowed to operate 7 days a week, and often are open on holidays and during special events. You can verify the operating hours of your favorite dispensary at any time using Leafly.com.

Items to bring

In order to enter a recreational dispensary in Massachusetts you are required to present a valid identification card, such as a driver's license, to verify you are at least 21 years old. Medical marijuana patients visiting medical dispensaries are required to present a valid identification card, in addition to their medical marijuana card issued by the Medical Use of Marijuana Program.

For those visiting from outside the state, your out-of-state driver’s license will be accepted at recreational dispensaries in Massachusetts. Out-of-state medical marijuana cards are not accepted in Massachusetts.

Estimated dispensary wait times

When recreational cannabis stores first opened their doors in Massachusetts, consumer demand was so high that many customers experienced long wait times to purchase cannabis—up to an hour or more. Since then, more cannabis stores have opened, fulfilling the high demand for cannabis across cities in Massachusetts. While wait times are not as long as they used to be, prepare to spend at least 15-20 minutes waiting in line, especially during the COVID-era when establishments are trying to discourage overcrowding in small spaces.

How to find legit dispensaries

People new to the world of retail cannabis may wonder what makes a legitimate dispensary. Legit dispensaries are those that have a license to operate. Today, there are around 160 total licensed and legitimate dispensaries in Massachusetts. You can verify adult-use dispensary licenses at any time through the State of Massachusetts, or use Leafly to quickly see the highest rated dispensaries in Massachusetts.