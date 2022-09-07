Ann Arbor, MI dispensaries at a glance

Ann Arbor has a long history of supporting cannabis and has the most recreational cannabis business licenses in the state. Despite being home to the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor’s cannabis sales overwhelmingly come from the city's locals rather than its student population. Exclusive Brands became both Ann Arbor’s and the state of Michigan’s first licensed medical marijuana dispensary and recreational cannabis facility. Ann Arbor is also home to Hot Box Social, the state's first officially licensed cannabis consumption lounge.

Popular dispensaries in Ann Arbor, MI

Ann Arbor is home to a number of popular cannabis dispensaries. Located in downtown Ann Arbor and just off the University of Michigan’s central campus, Arbors Wellness serves both medical patients & adult use customers who are looking for high-quality and potent cannabis. This Ann Arbor dispensary aims to provide each customer with a personalized experience and to help them find what will work best for them. Bloom City Club is a favorite medical-only dispensary in Ann Arbor that is known for its large selection, expert staff, and warm, welcoming environment. The Bloom Dispensary Ann Arbor is a convenient option for those who live in or near the city and hold a valid medical marijuana card.

What to expect from Ann Arbor dispensaries

Ann Arbor, MI dispensary hours Most weed dispensaries in Ann Arbor are open from 9 am to 9 pm, with some open even later. Dispensaries are allowed to operate seven days a week and are usually open on holidays and during special events. You can verify the operating hours of your favorite Ann Arbor dispensary at any time using Leaafly.com. Items to bring to a dispensary in Ann Arbor, MI To enter a recreational dispensary in Ann Arbor, you must present a valid identification card, such as a driver's license, to verify you are at least 21 years old. Ann Arbor recreational dispensaries will accept your out-of-state driver's license if you visit from an outside state. Medical marijuana cards from outside states are accepted at medical dispensaries in Ann Arbor. Only medical marijuana patients with a valid medical marijuana card may enter a medical dispensary in Michigan. Medical marijuana cards in Michigan are issued by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA). Estimated wait times for dispensaries in Ann Arbor, MI When recreational cannabis stores first opened their doors in Ann Arbor, consumer demand was so high that many customers experienced long wait times to purchase cannabis—up to an hour or more. Since then, more cannabis stores have opened, fulfilling the high demand for cannabis across cities in Michigan. While wait times are not as long as they used to be, prepare to spend at least 15-20 minutes waiting in line, especially during the COVID era when establishments try to discourage overcrowding in small spaces. How to find legit dispensaries in Ann Arbor Ann Arbor residents new to retail cannabis may wonder what makes a dispensary legitimate. Legit dispensaries are dispensaries that have a legal license to operate. Today, there are 24 total licensed and legitimate dispensaries in Ann Arbor. You can verify adult-use dispensary licenses through the Cannabis Regulatory Agency of Michigan or see a complete list of licensed marijuana dispensaries in Ann Arbor on Leafly.com.

What is the price of cannabis at Ann Arbor, MI dispensaries?

Cardholding medical marijuana patients in Ann Arbor only have to pay the state’s 6% sales tax. Recreational cannabis sales in dispensaries near Ann Arbor have an additional 10% excise cannabis tax on their products. Ann Arbor, MI weed dispensaries are cash-only Like most cities with legal cannabis, Ann Arbor requires all cannabis purchases to be cash. Fortunately, most local cannabis shops have ATMs to allow you to take out money for a small fee. Ann Arbor cannabis shops are cash-only because banks operate on the federal level, where marijuana is still illegal, making banks unable to accept anything but cash from dispensaries. Dispensaries in Ann Arbor do not accept personal checks, credit cards, debit cards, or cryptocurrency as forms of payment for cannabis products.

Where to safely consume cannabis in Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan has passed laws outlining where people can and cannot smoke weed. Essentially, Michigan's consumption laws outlaw public cannabis consumption. There are only a few key locations where you are free to safely smoke and enjoy cannabis in the state, including: Inside a home that you own

Inside a home that you rent with the landlord's written permission How to transport weed in Ann Arbor It's important to note that Michigan has passed laws regarding the transportation of cannabis and consumption laws, and they work similarly to the state's open container laws. To safely and legally transport cannabis legally in Ann Arbor, you must meet the following requirements: Cannabis can only be transported by an adult aged 21 years old or older

Individuals may not consume cannabis while driving

Cannabis must be in an unopened container with seals

The amount of cannabis transported may not exceed 2.5 ounces of marijuana In Ann Arbor, it is illegal to drive under the influence of cannabis. Penalties for driving under the influence of cannabis start with 93 days of jail time and a fine of up to $500 and/or 360 hours of community service. These penalties continue to increase based on the second or third offense. Medical marijuana patients may be the exception to this rule.

History of cannabis in Ann Arbor, MI

Ann Arbor, Michigan is one of the most progressive cities in the Midwest when it comes to marijuana policy. In addition to being the home of the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor is also known for its tolerant attitude towards cannabis. In fact, possession of small amounts of marijuana has been decriminalized since 1972. In 2008, Ann Arbor became one of the first cities in Michigan to allow the sale of medical marijuana after its legalization passed through the Michigan Compassionate Care Initiative. In 2018, the city council voted to allow adult-use (recreational) marijuana businesses within city limits. Ann Arbor, Michigan is also home to the world's longest-running Hash Bash - an annual event held on the first Saturday of April to celebrate cannabis culture. The bash began in 1972 as a response to the state's decision to outlaw possession of the drug. Since then, it has grown into a massive celebration that attracts people from all over the world. While the event is technically illegal, police typically turn a blind eye to the festivities and it remains an important part of Ann Arbor's history.

Types of weed products available in Ann Arbor, MI