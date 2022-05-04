Closed until tomorrow at 9am ET

Frequently asked questions

How much cannabis can you carry in Bay City, MI? In Bay City Michigan, you can carry up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis at a time.

Can you gift weed in Michigan? You can gift up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis in Michigan.

Can you get weed shipped to Michigan? You can get weed shipped to you in Michigan through special subscription services and are limited to 2.5 ounces of cannabis.