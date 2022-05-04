LGBTQIA+-owned dispensaries in Bay City, Michigan
Results 1-13 of 13
All Dispensary results
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.
Find weed in a city near you
Frequently asked questions
In Bay City Michigan, you can carry up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis at a time.
You can gift up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis in Michigan.
You can get weed shipped to you in Michigan through special subscription services and are limited to 2.5 ounces of cannabis.
No, you cannot mail weed to Michigan because weed is still federally illegal.