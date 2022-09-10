Grand Rapids, MI dispensaries at a glance

In addition to being known as “Beer City'' thanks to its vast brewery scene, Grand Rapids is quickly becoming a cannabis tourism destination. Despite a delayed timeline in the opening of dispensaries, the city now has close to 20. Fluresh became Grand Rapids’ first licensed medical cannabis provision center in February 2020. Later that year in October, they were also the first official licensed recreational dispensary in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Pharmhouse Wellness is the only 100% locally owned and operated Provisioning Center in Grand Rapids.

Popular dispensaries in Grand Rapids, MI

One favorite dispensary in Grand Rapids, MI is Gage Cannabis Co. Gage Dispensary Grand Rapids is licensed for adult-use sales, so no medical card is needed. In addition to carrying cult favorite brands Cookies, Lemonnade, and MINNTS, Gage aims to ‘curate experiences that empower patients to make the most of the plant's benefits.’ 3Fifteen Cannabis Dispensary has two locations on opposite sides of the Grand Rapids metropolitan area. Named after the boiling point at which THC vaporizes, this recreational dispensary is known for its friendly budtenders and great deals on already great prices. If you are looking for a recreational dispensary in Grand Rapids close to the city center, you’ll want to hit Ascend Cannabis. There, you can take advantage of the A-Listers' Rewards program in order to earn loyalty points to redeem on future purchases. Ascend Dispensary Grand Rapids also offers delivery, so you can get your cannabis brought directly to you!

What to expect from Grand Rapids dispensaries

Grand Rapids, MI dispensary hours Most cannabis dispensaries in Grand Rapids are open from 9 am to 9 pm, with some open even later. Dispensaries are allowed to operate seven days a week and are usually open on holidays and during special events. You can verify the operating hours of your favorite Grand Rapids dispensary at any time using Leaafly.com. Items to bring to a dispensary in Grand Rapids, MI To enter a recreational dispensary in Grand Rapids, you must present a valid identification card, such as a driver's license, to verify you are at least 21 years old. Only medical marijuana patients with a valid medical marijuana card may enter a medical dispensary in Grand Rapids. Medical marijuana cards in Michigan are issued by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA). Medical marijuana cards from outside states are accepted at medical dispensaries in Grand Rapids. Medical marijuana cards from outside states are accepted at medical dispensaries in Grand Rapids. Estimated wait times for dispensaries in Grand Rapids When recreational cannabis stores first opened their doors in Grand Rapids, consumer demand was so high that many customers experienced long wait times to purchase cannabis—up to an hour or more. Since then, more cannabis stores have opened, fulfilling the high demand for cannabis across cities in Michigan. While wait times are not as long as they used to be, prepare to spend at least 15-20 minutes waiting in line, especially during the COVID era when establishments try to discourage overcrowding in small spaces. How to find legit dispensaries in Grand Rapids Grand Rapids residents new to retail cannabis may wonder what makes a dispensary legitimate. Legit dispensaries are dispensaries that have a legal license to operate. Today, there are more than 15 licensed and legitimate dispensaries in Grand Rapids. You can verify adult-use dispensary licenses through the Cannabis Regulatory Agency of Michigan or see a complete list of licensed marijuana dispensaries in Grand Rapids on Leafly.com.

What is the price of cannabis at Grand Rapids, MI dispensaries?

Grand Rapids cannabis tax breakdown Cardholding medical marijuana patients in Grand Rapids only have to pay the state’s 6% sales tax. Recreational cannabis sales in dispensaries near Grand Rapids have an additional 10% excise cannabis tax on their products. Grand Rapids, MI weed dispensaries are cash-only Like most cities with legal cannabis, Grand Rapids requires all cannabis purchases to be cash. Fortunately, most local cannabis shops have ATMs to allow you to take out money for a small fee. Grand Rapids cannabis shops are cash-only because banks operate on the federal level, where marijuana is still illegal, making banks unable to accept anything but cash from dispensaries. Dispensaries in Grand Rapids do not accept personal checks, credit cards, debit cards, or cryptocurrency as forms of payment for cannabis products.

Where to safely consume cannabis in Grand Rapids, MI

Michigan has passed laws outlining where people can and cannot smoke weed. Essentially, Michigan's consumption laws outlaw public cannabis consumption. There are only a few key locations where you are free to safely smoke and enjoy cannabis in the state, including: Inside a home that you own

Inside a home that you rent with the landlord's written permission How to transport weed in Grand Rapids It's important to note that Michigan has passed laws regarding the transportation of cannabis and consumption laws, and they work similarly to the state's open container laws. To safely and legally transport cannabis legally in Grand Rapids, you must meet the following requirements: Cannabis can only be transported by an adult aged 21 years old or older

Individuals may not consume cannabis while driving

Cannabis must be in an unopened container with seals

The amount of cannabis transported may not exceed 2.5 ounces of marijuana In Grand Rapids, it is illegal to drive under the influence of cannabis. Penalties for driving under the influence of cannabis start with 93 days of jail time and a fine of up to $500 and/or 360 hours of community service. These penalties continue to increase based on the second or third offense. Medical marijuana patients may be the exception to this rule.

History of cannabis in Grand Rapids, MI

The city of Grand Rapids. MI voted to decriminalize the possession and use of marijuana in 2012. Despite the state of Michigan legalizing medical marijuana back in 2018, Grand Rapids didn't see its first dispensary open until the beginning of 2020. The city began accepting recreational marijuana dispensary license applications a few months later with adult-use sales beginning at the end of the year. The Cannabis Social Equity Policy was launched by the City of Grand Rapids to promote equitable opportunities within the cannabis industry to disadvantaged communities. With more and more dispensaries popping up throughout the city, Grand Rapids is quickly becoming a cannabis tourism hub. If you decide to visit, be sure to take advantage of the weed-friendly hotels and Airbnbs that offer accommodations to 420 enthusiasts.

Types of weed products available in Grand Rapids, MI