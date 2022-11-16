Closed until Friday at 11am ET

Frequently asked questions

Where can you buy recreational weed in Marquette? The only place to buy recreational weed in Marquette is at a licensed recreational marijuana dispensary.

What is the easiest way to get weed in Marquette? The easiest way to get cannabis is to order from a weed delivery service in Marquette.

Can you order weed online in Marquette? Yes, many dispensaries in Marquette offer online ordering with Leafly.com You can place an online order for weed at Leafly.com and pick it up at your local Marquette dispensary.

Do I need a medical marijuana card to buy weed in Marquette? No, you do not need a medical marijuana card to buy weed in Marquette since it has been legalized for adult use.

Where can I smoke weed in Marquette? The only place you can legally smoke weed in Marquette is at a private residence or licensed cannabis retailer/consumption lounge.