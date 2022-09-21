Monroe, MI dispensaries at a glance

A dispensary in Monroe recently made headlines when it voted to unionize. Lume Cannabis Co is the nation's largest single-state adult-use operator, and its Monroe store employees will now have more of a say in how their individual dispensary operates after joining the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 876.



Although Monroe is a small city, it is located close to Toledo, Ohio, which has not legalized recreational marijuana. As a result, the dispensaries have seen a steady stream of customers from across the border. It is important to note that it is illegal to bring cannabis purchased from Monroe over state lines.

Popular dispensaries near Monroe, MI

URB Cannabis and Quality Roots are two of the best dispensaries in Monroe, MI. Quality Roots is a great option for Monroe residents who are looking for high-quality cannabis products at competitive prices. URB Cannabis is known for their friendly budtenders and very rewarding loyalty program, which gives customers discounts on future purchases. Quality Roots offers free delivery for orders over $100. Both dispensaries are open seven days a week and offer convenient online ordering.

What to expect from dispensaries near Monroe

Monroe, MI dispensary hours Most cannabis dispensaries near Monroe are open from 9 am to 9 pm, with some open even later. Dispensaries are allowed to operate seven days a week and are usually open on holidays and during special events. You can verify the operating hours of your favorite adjacent Monroe dispensary at any time using Leaafly.com. Items to bring to a dispensary near Monroe, MI To enter a recreational dispensary near Monroe, you must present a valid identification card, such as a driver's license, to verify you are at least 21 years old. Only medical marijuana patients with a valid medical marijuana card may enter a medical dispensary near Monroe. Medical marijuana cards in Michigan are issued by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA). Medical marijuana cards from outside states are accepted at medical dispensaries near Monroe. Estimated wait times for dispensaries near Monroe When recreational cannabis stores first opened their doors near Monroe, consumer demand was so high that many customers experienced long wait times to purchase cannabis—up to an hour or more. Since then, more cannabis stores have opened, fulfilling the high demand for cannabis across cities in Michigan. While wait times are not as long as they used to be, prepare to spend at least 15-20 minutes waiting in line, especially during the COVID era when establishments try to discourage overcrowding in small spaces. How to find legit dispensaries near Monroe Monroe residents new to retail cannabis may wonder what makes a dispensary legitimate. Legit dispensaries are dispensaries that have a legal license to operate. Today, there are more than approximately 10 licensed and legitimate dispensaries in Monroe. You can verify adult-use dispensary licenses through the Cannabis Regulatory Agency of Michigan or see a complete list of licensed marijuana dispensaries in Monroe on Leafly.com.

What is the price of cannabis at dispensaries near Monroe, MI?

Monroe cannabis tax breakdown Cardholding medical marijuana patients in Monroe only have to pay the state’s 6% sales tax. Recreational cannabis sales in dispensaries near Monroe have an additional 10% excise cannabis tax on their products. Monroe, MI neighboring weed dispensaries are cash-only Like most cities with legal cannabis, Monroe requires all cannabis purchases to be cash. Fortunately, most local cannabis shops have ATMs to allow you to take out money for a small fee. Monroe cannabis shops are cash-only because banks operate on the federal level, where marijuana is still illegal, making banks unable to accept anything but cash from dispensaries. Dispensaries in Monroe do not accept personal checks, credit cards, debit cards, or cryptocurrency as forms of payment for cannabis products.

Where to safely consume cannabis in Monroe, MI

Michigan has passed laws outlining where people can and cannot smoke weed. Essentially, Michigan's consumption laws outlaw public cannabis consumption. There are only a few key locations where you are free to safely smoke and enjoy cannabis in Monroe, including: Inside a home that you own

Inside a home that you rent with the landlord's written permission How to transport weed in Monroe It's important to note that Michigan has passed laws regarding the transportation of cannabis and consumption laws, and they work similarly to the state's open container laws. To safely and legally transport cannabis legally in Monroe, you must meet the following requirements: Cannabis can only be transported by an adult aged 21 years old or older

Individuals may not consume cannabis while driving

Cannabis must be in an unopened container with seals

The amount of cannabis transported may not exceed 2.5 ounces of marijuana In Monroe, it is illegal to drive under the influence of cannabis. Penalties for driving under the influence of cannabis start with 93 days of jail time and a fine of up to $500 and/or 360 hours of community service. These penalties continue to increase based on the second or third offense. Medical marijuana patients may be the exception to this rule.

History of cannabis in Monroe, MI

Monroe was one of the first communities in Michigan to opt out of recreational cannabis sales when the state legalized adult use marijuana in 2018. This was done to ensure the right rules and regulations were in place first. An passed an ordinance in 2020 that green-lit applications for marijuana dispensaries in Monroe, but it wasn’t until a year later that Glass Jar, the first dispensary in Monroe, would be open for business. Monroe’s first cannabis cultivation facility, Michigan Grown Gardens, was the second marijuana business in Monroe to open. A former outlet mall houses the 12,000 square foot facility. The annual Monroe Street fair began in 2002 and features street vendors, live music, and other community-oriented activities. The fair takes place at the same time as the world-famous Hash Bash in Ann Arbor Michigan. This has caused a trickle of cannabis-enthused tourists that trickles over to the street fair’s festivities, giving dispensaries in Monroe an opportunity for increased sales.

Types of weed products available in Monroe, MI