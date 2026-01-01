Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Paw Paw, Michigan
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- REC
4. House of Dank Recreational Cannabis - KalamazooDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins18.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Love the selection and prices on concentrates especially the shatter and thca isolate, great prices on carts, love the vibe and the knowledgeable budetenders...talking to them feels like talking to a real stoner who is actually passionate about weed(sadly this is getting to be a rare trait among budtenders)...great variety of pretty good flower but their flower is their weak spot...sure there's a huge variety to choose from but a lot of it looks the same and it seems like theres a ceiling for flower quality that they cant seem to get past...its not bad and is better than a number of places but when it comes to flower pricing and quality it falls behind Bloom and Herbanaread full review
- REC
5. Phix MI9.1 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
Wow! The building is so nice, amazing setup inside, the staff is knowledgeable and easy to talk to, all in all this was one of the best dispensary experiences I've ever had! Will be returning for my next Phix ASAP! Also, these prices you see are OUT THE DOOR!!!! TAXES ALREADY IN!!! I knew EXACTLY what to bring! LOVE MY PHIX!!!!read full review
- REC
10. Pincanna - Kalamazoo (REC)16.6 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Great staff, great vibes, great prices, great location across the street from parking garage, great products and product display, great social media presence, great chair in waiting room. Oh and to top it off great forethought in setting their prices so that with taxes it comes out to an even dollar amount. Bra-Vo.read full review
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