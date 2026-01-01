Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Paw Paw, Michigan
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- REC
1. Phix MI9.1 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
Wow! The building is so nice, amazing setup inside, the staff is knowledgeable and easy to talk to, all in all this was one of the best dispensary experiences I've ever had! Will be returning for my next Phix ASAP! Also, these prices you see are OUT THE DOOR!!!! TAXES ALREADY IN!!! I knew EXACTLY what to bring! LOVE MY PHIX!!!!read full review
- REC
2. Southland Farms Weed Dispensary Niles32.7 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
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3. 420 Satori Provision Center & Social Club32.9 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I am from out of state. So I’m visiting as many dispensaries as I can. The locals told me another place but after reading reviews I knew this would be the place that I wanted to visit! And I was right. But even more than I had expected. This is the kind of place I will want to have in my state once legal. Job well done!read full review
- REC
7. Star Buds - Riverside16 dealsPickup in under 30 mins101.5 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
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