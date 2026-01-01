Dispensaries with Native American discounts in Pentwater, Michigan
Results 1-10 of 52
All Dispensary results
- REC
3. Lucky's Cannabis Co. - Big Rapids47.8 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Came to Michigan for a girls trip. We stopped by a few dispensaries but this dispensary was, hands down, our absolute favorite. Very helpful, knowledgeable staff. The budtender was very passionate about the products and the manager even came out to assist us. 10/10 I'd go back, even if it was a little out of the way. Keep it up guys!read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.