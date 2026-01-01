Dispensaries with UFCW member discounts in Pentwater, Michigan
Results 1-10 of 26
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- REC
4. Lucky's Cannabis Co. - Big Rapids47.8 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Came to Michigan for a girls trip. We stopped by a few dispensaries but this dispensary was, hands down, our absolute favorite. Very helpful, knowledgeable staff. The budtender was very passionate about the products and the manager even came out to assist us. 10/10 I'd go back, even if it was a little out of the way. Keep it up guys!read full review
- INDIGENOUS
5. High End Healing2 dealsDeliveryPickup382.6 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
- REC
7. 420 Satori Provision Center & Social Club80.3 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I am from out of state. So I’m visiting as many dispensaries as I can. The locals told me another place but after reading reviews I knew this would be the place that I wanted to visit! And I was right. But even more than I had expected. This is the kind of place I will want to have in my state once legal. Job well done!read full review
- MED
8. Nature's Releaf - Acme82.7 mi awayOpen until 6pm ET
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