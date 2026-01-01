Arab/Middle Eastern-owned dispensaries in Pentwater, Michigan
Results 1-10 of 34
All Dispensary results
- REC
6. JARS Cannabis - Owosso85 dealsDeliveryPickup125.9 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
7. JARS Cannabis - New Buffalo Exit 195 dealsPickup139.7 mi awayOpen until 8:30pm ET
My wife and I stopped by JARS for the first time, and we had an awesome experience. Lydia J, our budtender, was super friendly and helpful. She took her time explaining everything and helped us pick out some great pre-rolls and hash rosin. The selection was solid, and Lydia’s recommendations were perfect for what we were looking for. We left feeling really happy about our choices. If you’re new or just looking for good advice, definitely ask for Lydia J. She made the whole experience easy and enjoyable!read full review
- REC
9. Star Buds - Riverside16 dealsPickup in under 30 mins151.0 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.