Dispensaries with military discounts in Petersburg, Michigan
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8. Endo Vibe Cannabis Centers - Adrian (MED)16.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
I stopped in Endo for the first time cause they are known to carry the best bud available in the state. I was not disappointed at all! Staff is amazing and know what they are talking about. I wa directed to glacier cannabis and tried the top of the line twin peaks and polar pack plus pre packed 1/8th . Twin peak of blast chiller was just phenomenal two buds weighed over a quarter ounce frost dank and strong. Top of the line. Then polar pack was a half ounce and it only had 5 nugs on the container frosty fresh dank and amazing. Then the 1/8th pre packed of Maui Wowie. Now I have been looking for this one for years in Michigan and glacier hit it out of the park. Mango sweet with a sour taste as well absolutely amazing only two nugs in the pre pack and the bud was the same sticky dense and frosty as all of get up. Endo has so many different variety they definitely know good bud this glacier cannabis flower was amazing and I’ll definitely be back for more.read full review
- MED
9. Exclusive Monroe - Medical16.7 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
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