Dispensaries with UFCW member discounts in Petersburg, Michigan
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4. Green Cross Detroit - West42.4 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I moved to the far side, so I rarely get there. Bought an ounce of Golden Goat, which they have had twice before. This harvest is fire, perfect firmness of velvet buds, smooth and flavorful, the quality which other dispensaries call Reserve and Top Shelf. Thank you Green Cross for selling REAL marijuana (not shaken, not stirred). I’ve been stopping in for almost 4 years, and the integrity of the weed that you have always had is still intact with me. Fire every purchase, and I love fire weeds. Thank y’all for great service and great weed at better than fair prices! ;)read full review
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