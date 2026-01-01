Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Petersburg, Michigan
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7. Quality Roots - Monroe15.9 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
I am a frequent customer,We have got a lot of product from this wonderful place. No joke some of the best product and price for area if you go to Monroe you know what I mean. I have gotten seeds in some but it is a plant you will have that from time to time. They do need better edibles and carts for sure. I only go for flower it is outstanding, I love this place and will always go thereread full review
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