Dispensaries with senior discounts in Petoskey, Michigan
Results 1-10 of 336
All Dispensary results
- REC
1. Northern Native Cannabis Company45.0 mi awayOpen until 7pm ET
best sixty dollar ounce from any dispo I've ever got. I've been to all the places in Gaylord, mancelona, kalkaska, and traverse. Yesterday, I stopped in and got an ounce of biscotti pancake and it was incredible for the price. the budtender was awesome very helpful and all the rest of the staff were very friendly. will for sure be back.read full review
- REC
5. Planted Provisioning - Bay CityDeliveryPickup131.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Alexis was one of the best employees you have hired. Not only did she bring things she took the time to relax with me and let me feel valued. Loneliness is a disease we have especially with the elderly. Thanks for making me feel like one of your family thru Alexis. Thank you Sweetheart on a job will done.read full review
9. Mango Cannabis (Lansing)Pickup187.6 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
This dispo is the best around lansing right here on s cedar st! The BEST Customer service and product availability with exceptional prices. Mango has a very rewarding point system that helps and a discount for guests every morning before 11 am, you can't beat that! Thank you mango cannabis <3read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.