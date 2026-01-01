Dispensaries with an ATM in Petoskey, Michigan
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- REC
1. Exclusive Gaylord - Recreational27.1 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
My husband and I shopped here and Ryan was amazing. He helped us find what we were looking for and really spent a lot of time getting us the best deals for what we were looking for. While there we chatted with a few other employees. I wish I had caught their names as well, they were very knowledgeable. We will definitely be shopping again here. Amazing people!!!read full review
- REC
3. Northern Native Cannabis Company45.0 mi awayOpen until 7pm ET
best sixty dollar ounce from any dispo I've ever got. I've been to all the places in Gaylord, mancelona, kalkaska, and traverse. Yesterday, I stopped in and got an ounce of biscotti pancake and it was incredible for the price. the budtender was awesome very helpful and all the rest of the staff were very friendly. will for sure be back.read full review
- MED
8. Nature's Releaf - Acme49.1 mi awayOpen until 6pm ET
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