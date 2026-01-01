Dispensaries accepting cash in Pinconning, Michigan
Results 1-10 of 1201
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- REC
1. Planted Provisioning - Bay CityDeliveryPickup16.0 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Alexis was one of the best employees you have hired. Not only did she bring things she took the time to relax with me and let me feel valued. Loneliness is a disease we have especially with the elderly. Thanks for making me feel like one of your family thru Alexis. Thank you Sweetheart on a job will done.read full review
- REC
2. JARS Cannabis - Saginaw79 dealsPickup in under 30 mins28.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- MED & REC
9. Rair - Bay City16.2 mi awayClosed until 9pm ET
I shop at the one in Muskegon. Everyone there is knowledgeable, compassionate, interested in helping he's your ills with cannabis products. The quality of their products keeps me coming back through the door. Smiling faces and joyous employees makes it feel like I'm coming home. The fact that they use aeroponics, make their own edibles, and are investing in the communities in which they've set up shop, makes this my favorite dispensary to shop. Then I have the delivery option. It is awesome to walk in the door and be greeted with a "hey Dee, how you doing. What can we help you with today."read full review
- REC
10. Shango - Bay City (Recreational)16.3 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
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