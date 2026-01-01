Dispensaries with senior discounts in Pittsford, Michigan
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- MED & REC
1. Amazing BudzPickup22.4 mi awayOpen until 11pm ET
We stopped in for meds today and I was lucky enough to be helped by your amazing budtender Logan. He was knowledgeable and professional and went above and beyond to help me get the best deals available. He made me aware of product deals I wasn't aware of and I actually ended up spending far less than I initially anticipated.read full review
- REC
5. Remedii - Stateline (Recreational)17.2 mi away
- MED & REC
10. 20 Past 4 Provisioning Center28.2 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
the staff is absolutely wonderful they know me by name they know what I like all I have to do is say what kind of mood I'm in and they have exactly what I want and it works every time! now because they are a smaller establishment they're pretty rules aren't as much as I would like to see! the company runs smooth the bartenders know what they're talking about it's just a great atmosphere 10 out of 10 highly recommend one of the only places I shop at and there are plenty in my town just sayingread full review
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