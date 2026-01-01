Dispensaries with veteran discounts in Pittsford, Michigan
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- MED & REC
1. Amazing BudzPickup22.4 mi awayOpen until 11pm ET
We stopped in for meds today and I was lucky enough to be helped by your amazing budtender Logan. He was knowledgeable and professional and went above and beyond to help me get the best deals available. He made me aware of product deals I wasn't aware of and I actually ended up spending far less than I initially anticipated.read full review
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