Pet friendly dispensaries in Pittsford, Michigan
Results 1-10 of 326
All Dispensary results
- MED & REC
4. 20 Past 4 Provisioning Center28.2 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
the staff is absolutely wonderful they know me by name they know what I like all I have to do is say what kind of mood I'm in and they have exactly what I want and it works every time! now because they are a smaller establishment they're pretty rules aren't as much as I would like to see! the company runs smooth the bartenders know what they're talking about it's just a great atmosphere 10 out of 10 highly recommend one of the only places I shop at and there are plenty in my town just sayingread full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.