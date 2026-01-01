Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Port Huron, Michigan
Results 1-10 of 899
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- REC
1. House of Dank Recreational Cannabis - LapeerDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins44.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- REC
5. Ultra Cannabis (REC)Pickup58.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
- MED
7. LivWell Enlightened Health - Warren43.4 mi awayOpen until 7:50pm ET
- REC
10. Consume - Lapeer REC46.2 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
I like shopping here and am a medical patient. I find the new specials and recreational strains a bit confusing. A good example is I enjoy blue dream but for some reason it is listed as recreational so for me to purchase it I must pay the higher recreational taxes . Who or what determines what is recreational and what is medical? Right now if you review the menu there are more recreational strands than medical 47-30 and many not designated at all. Glad they again started sending out the specials but I find that very confusing today’s specials were 10 grams for $50 or 10 grams for $90 good but what strains ? Doesn’t say ? I called to see what strands were the specials was told all our strains are on special every day so is it really a special if it’s that price everyday. Still a nice place and extremely nice people but to me seems they are trying to make it much harder than it needs to be.read full review
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