Dispensaries with Native American discounts in Portage, Michigan
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4. DOJA - Watervliet (Recreational)34.1 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm ET
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5. 420 Satori Provision Center & Social Club43.4 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I am from out of state. So I’m visiting as many dispensaries as I can. The locals told me another place but after reading reviews I knew this would be the place that I wanted to visit! And I was right. But even more than I had expected. This is the kind of place I will want to have in my state once legal. Job well done!read full review
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