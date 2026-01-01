Drive-thru dispensaries in Portage, Michigan
Results 1-10 of 112
All Dispensary results
- REC
4. Phix MI21.1 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
Wow! The building is so nice, amazing setup inside, the staff is knowledgeable and easy to talk to, all in all this was one of the best dispensary experiences I've ever had! Will be returning for my next Phix ASAP! Also, these prices you see are OUT THE DOOR!!!! TAXES ALREADY IN!!! I knew EXACTLY what to bring! LOVE MY PHIX!!!!read full review
- REC
6. 7Engines Cannabis DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins46.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
- REC
7. Dutch Republic9 dealsPickup in under 30 mins43.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
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