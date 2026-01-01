Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Prudenville, Michigan
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3. Planted Provisioning - Bay CityDeliveryPickup59.3 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Alexis was one of the best employees you have hired. Not only did she bring things she took the time to relax with me and let me feel valued. Loneliness is a disease we have especially with the elderly. Thanks for making me feel like one of your family thru Alexis. Thank you Sweetheart on a job will done.read full review
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5. Northern Native Cannabis Company39.9 mi awayOpen until 7pm ET
best sixty dollar ounce from any dispo I've ever got. I've been to all the places in Gaylord, mancelona, kalkaska, and traverse. Yesterday, I stopped in and got an ounce of biscotti pancake and it was incredible for the price. the budtender was awesome very helpful and all the rest of the staff were very friendly. will for sure be back.read full review
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7. Exclusive Gaylord - Recreational50.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
My husband and I shopped here and Ryan was amazing. He helped us find what we were looking for and really spent a lot of time getting us the best deals for what we were looking for. While there we chatted with a few other employees. I wish I had caught their names as well, they were very knowledgeable. We will definitely be shopping again here. Amazing people!!!read full review
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8. Lucky's Cannabis Co. - Big Rapids58.5 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Came to Michigan for a girls trip. We stopped by a few dispensaries but this dispensary was, hands down, our absolute favorite. Very helpful, knowledgeable staff. The budtender was very passionate about the products and the manager even came out to assist us. 10/10 I'd go back, even if it was a little out of the way. Keep it up guys!read full review
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10. JARS Cannabis - Saginaw90 dealsPickup in under 30 mins69.0 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
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