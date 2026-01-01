Dispensaries with UFCW member discounts in Quincy, Michigan
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- MED & REC
4. Storehouse1 dealPickup in under 30 mins466.8 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
I love Storehouse Dispensary. I am a regular customer and I have never had any problems either with the products or the staff. They are all wonderful. I just left there and DeShawn was my budtender. He has helped me many times and made great suggestions on products that I might like. He was right every time. DeShawn remembers me when I come in and he will greet me with Hi Miss Karen. Also, Austin, Anthony and everyone else are very helpful. I'm sorry I don't remember everyone's name. Thanks so much for everything storehouse.read full review
- INDIGENOUS
6. High End Healing3 dealsDeliveryPickup302.2 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- REC
10. 420 Satori Provision Center & Social Club82.8 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I am from out of state. So I’m visiting as many dispensaries as I can. The locals told me another place but after reading reviews I knew this would be the place that I wanted to visit! And I was right. But even more than I had expected. This is the kind of place I will want to have in my state once legal. Job well done!read full review
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