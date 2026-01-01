Dispensaries with Native American discounts in Rapid River, Michigan
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1. The Fire Station - Hannahville23.7 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 1am CT
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8. The Outpost - Marquette49.2 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
They go thru alot of employees, but that seems to be standard at all the bud stores. However if your lucky enough to know one of there day ones Ian then your in luck. One of my favorite butenders in all of marquette county. He always takes care of me. Being a vet I appreciate him greatly. Never hesitate to shop here.read full review
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