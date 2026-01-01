Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Rapid River, Michigan
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2. Lume Cannabis Co - Escanaba14.9 mi away
Should stop and at Lume in Escanaba, MI. Now you have to be a little careful of Travis he's the store manager he's a real die hard Lions (lying fans ) fan so make sure you wear all your packer gear he loves that. Besides that Travis is a pretty good guy he's got a great team working for him like Tiffany James and all the great other people too many names to remember but Dennis and Dennis deserves a call out very good guy too so keep up the good work and come on people let's visit escanaba Michigan they'll appreciate it.read full review
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