Medical marijuana dispensaries in Reading, Michigan
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3. Green Tree Relief (Medical)Open until 9pm ET
Amazing Quality, Over-the-top Selection, Unbelievable Service!!! I've Been Shopping Here Since June '20, They Have Never Let Me Down, Prices Reflect Quality! Locally-owned, Owner Works Hands on Inside the Shop With Her Workers Ensuring The Utmost Care-Given! 20% off new customers and another 20% off on your B-day! BudClub Rewards per dollar spent, Stop in and check out this wonderful Provisioning Center in Reading, Michigan!read full review
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