Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Reading, Michigan
Results 1-10 of 729
All Dispensary results
- REC
3. Consume Cannabis Co. - Quincy (Recreational)10.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Parking lot is small but security has your back and will get you in and out. You can get great weed lots of places but this store has a vibe. All the employees are great. Literally made me feel like I was out shopping with extended family. Got some great deals and had a blast too. Thanks guys!read full review
- REC
10. Michigan Supply & Provisions: Morenci - Recreational29.3 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
This is my favorite destination by way of over-achieving on all the important factors; the first and most noteworthy is always the cost, by far the least expensive of anywhere I know of. The selection of products is good, the staff are courteous, helpful and efficient. It's a great place to go fill up the stash for a good long time without a large amount of cash required, quick and easy.read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.