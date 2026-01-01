Dispensaries with Native American discounts in Republic, Michigan
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- REC
5. The Outpost - Marquette26.1 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
They go thru alot of employees, but that seems to be standard at all the bud stores. However if your lucky enough to know one of there day ones Ian then your in luck. One of my favorite butenders in all of marquette county. He always takes care of me. Being a vet I appreciate him greatly. Never hesitate to shop here.read full review
- REC
7. Higher Love - Crystal Falls (REC)27.3 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
- REC
10. Higher Love - Houghton (REC)Pickup53.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
There is Great friendly staff. The ginger hair girl at the check In counter is super friendly and cute. She is always welcoming you with a smile and got professionalism . It's an wonderful experience with trusted quality and knowledgeable staff. Go to higher love today find the cleanest cannabis grown organicallyread full review
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