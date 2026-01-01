Veteran-owned dispensaries in Republic, Michigan
Results 1-10 of 32
All Dispensary results
- REC
2. Bridge City Collective - IllinoisPickup in under 30 mins300.7 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
I went over like I do quite a bit and dealt with an amazing bundtender/woman Bree. A very bright, bubbly, beautiful welcoming smile, gorgeous..oh and by the way amazing hair..Just down to earth... super chill she made the experience wonderful and better than usual and the staff is amazing there. Great atmosphere. I can see why they gel well together. Thank you Bree! Made it great purchase in awhile. Keeep.up the great work!!read full review
- REC
6. Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary11 dealsPickup311.3 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
This place is not like other dispensaries from the vibe to the freebies and colors. (Freebies meaning pizza Friday and free drinks) The atmosphere is out of this world. Never been to a dispensary that feels like a party walking in! I love the new location! The cloud wall is top tier tooread full review
- REC
7. Excelleaf DispensaryPickup311.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
- REC
8. Star Buds - Riverside15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins315.5 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
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