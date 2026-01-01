Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Republic, Michigan
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- REC
5. Higher Love - Crystal Falls (REC)27.3 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
- REC
7. Higher Love - Houghton (REC)Pickup53.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
There is Great friendly staff. The ginger hair girl at the check In counter is super friendly and cute. She is always welcoming you with a smile and got professionalism . It's an wonderful experience with trusted quality and knowledgeable staff. Go to higher love today find the cleanest cannabis grown organicallyread full review
- REC
10. Lume Cannabis Co - Houghton56.5 mi away
I have been going to a variety of different dispensaries and while they each have great products, service,etc of them all the one that I have found to be the best overall is by far the Lume! I have had nothing but awesome experiences there from the quality of the products, to the friendly and knowledgeable staff, the prices of their products, and overall atmosphere and feelings while in the dispensary its always been above and beyond anything I had expected and I am always more than pleased, happy and satisfied with my purchases from their business. I have not had one negative experience...ever!! All of the staff are great people but the first staff member that I had met and made my first purchase from, his name is Trevor, I am beyond impressed and pleased with their knowledge, friendliness, and more! I always walk out with a smile! I highly recommend this dispensary to anyone and everyone!! You will not be disappointed!!!!read full review
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