Dispensaries accepting cash in River Rouge, Michigan
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3. King of BudzPickup11.1 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
I went to King of Budz in Roseville yesterday 1/6/26 for the first time. Never been to a dispensary. When I first walk in I met, the Greeter, which she goes by O. She was about as pleasant as they come. She checked my ID, asked me a couple of questions and then I went in. Walked in and was met by Julie. She was very nice and very helpful. I explained to her that this was my first time and my pain management doctor told me to try gummies or pot for my pain. My doctor cut my pain meds down to a third of what I was taking. My pain management doctor thinks he's God. Anyway, Julie asked me what I was looking or needed. She said that," you came to the right girl". So she told me the gummies she offered were the same she takes for pain. Long story short, both O and Julie were super nice. I will definitely be back. I highly recommend King of Budz to everyone. If you meet O at the door, you'll fell welcome. And if you go on a Thurs. Fri. Sat. or Sun. Look for Julie. I will let everyone know how it works out for me.read full review
- REC
10. Ultra Cannabis (REC)Pickup15.0 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
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