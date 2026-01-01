Dispensaries accepting debit cards in River Rouge, Michigan
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- REC
5. Ultra Cannabis (REC)Pickup15.0 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
- REC
10. Quality Roots - Hamtramck9.2 mi awayOpen until 11:30pm ET
Today i had the lovely experience of shopping with Jennifer. She took the time to guide me to get on an evening edible dose to help me get a better nights sleep. Before i left she asked me next time I’m in to let her know how they worked out taking the two brands of gummies together. I felt she actually cared!read full review
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