LGBTQIA+-owned dispensaries in Riverview, Michigan
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- MED & REC
4. Star Buds Baltimore3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins398.5 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
This was my first time at this spot, I had a small issue, I came to buy 2 ounces and I could only buy one and I misunderstood them about the 20% discount. You have to join their rewards club. Super friendly great bartenders. I actually had two today cause I had to come back in to get another ounce as a rec patient. The budtender checking me out helped me with my 20% discount. I was able to leave with my two zips and I will absolutely be back. Like I said s super friendly and absolutely helped me as I live 30 miles away. They made it so I did not have to come back tomorrow. Thank you star buds.read full review
5. Lucky Green Ladies NYDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins470.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
8. Mammoth Cannabis224.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- MED & REC
10. Doobie Delivery (St. Louis)459.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
I ordered online for the first time. It was fast, right on time, exactly what I ordered. The driver was friendly. The price is a little higher, but you are paying for convenience and quality. There's also a phone support line that was helpful because my ID had some issue and there wasn't a wait. Highly recommended.read full review
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