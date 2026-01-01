Dispensaries with an ATM in Rogers City, Michigan
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- MED & REC
1. Meds Cafe (Med & Rec)3.4 mi awayOpen until 7pm ET
- MED & REC
2. Neighborhood ProvisionsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins30.5 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I have lupus and have an itchy, painful, rash on the palms of my hands and haven't been able to find anything to help it HOWEVER ~ I just tried Dr. Bob's Botanicals All-In-One Relief salve for the first time, and it IS AMAZING. I honestly cannot believe the results. Keep up the great work guys and thank you so much for this relief!read full review
- REC
3. Exclusive Gaylord - Recreational50.8 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
My husband and I shopped here and Ryan was amazing. He helped us find what we were looking for and really spent a lot of time getting us the best deals for what we were looking for. While there we chatted with a few other employees. I wish I had caught their names as well, they were very knowledgeable. We will definitely be shopping again here. Amazing people!!!read full review
- REC
9. Planted Provisioning - Bay CityDeliveryPickup124.2 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Alexis was one of the best employees you have hired. Not only did she bring things she took the time to relax with me and let me feel valued. Loneliness is a disease we have especially with the elderly. Thanks for making me feel like one of your family thru Alexis. Thank you Sweetheart on a job will done.read full review
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