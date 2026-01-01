Pet friendly dispensaries in Rogers City, Michigan
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- MED & REC
1. Neighborhood ProvisionsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins30.5 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I have lupus and have an itchy, painful, rash on the palms of my hands and haven't been able to find anything to help it HOWEVER ~ I just tried Dr. Bob's Botanicals All-In-One Relief salve for the first time, and it IS AMAZING. I honestly cannot believe the results. Keep up the great work guys and thank you so much for this relief!read full review
- REC
5. House of Dank Recreational Cannabis - LapeerDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins165.8 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
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