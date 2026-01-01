Dispensaries accepting cash in Rogers City, Michigan
Results 1-10 of 972
All Dispensary results
- MED & REC
1. Meds Cafe (Med & Rec)3.4 mi awayOpen until 7pm ET
- MED & REC
2. Neighborhood ProvisionsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins30.5 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I have lupus and have an itchy, painful, rash on the palms of my hands and haven't been able to find anything to help it HOWEVER ~ I just tried Dr. Bob's Botanicals All-In-One Relief salve for the first time, and it IS AMAZING. I honestly cannot believe the results. Keep up the great work guys and thank you so much for this relief!read full review
- REC
4. Exclusive Gaylord - Recreational50.8 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
My husband and I shopped here and Ryan was amazing. He helped us find what we were looking for and really spent a lot of time getting us the best deals for what we were looking for. While there we chatted with a few other employees. I wish I had caught their names as well, they were very knowledgeable. We will definitely be shopping again here. Amazing people!!!read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.