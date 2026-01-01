Medical marijuana dispensaries in Roscommon, Michigan
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- MED & REC
4. HumbleBee Provisioning Center21.4 mi awayOpen until 7pm ET
I have not paid a visit to humblebee yet, but I intend to!!!! Hands down the best live resin in Michigan that I have found to this date. Recommend using the lloweat possible voltage and temperature for optimal vaping experience. Keep those live resin carts coming Humblebeee!! Great medicine!read full review
- MED
9. Nature's Releaf - Acme48.3 mi awayClosed until tomorrow at 10am ET
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