Veteran-owned dispensaries in Roscommon, Michigan
Results 1-10 of 36
All Dispensary results
- REC
2. 7Engines Cannabis DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins204.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
- REC
5. Star Buds - Riverside15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins244.7 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
- REC
9. Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary11 dealsPickup251.6 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
This place is not like other dispensaries from the vibe to the freebies and colors. (Freebies meaning pizza Friday and free drinks) The atmosphere is out of this world. Never been to a dispensary that feels like a party walking in! I love the new location! The cloud wall is top tier tooread full review
- REC
10. Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary - Joliet (NOW OPEN)5 dealsPickup272.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
The customer service is excellent. I’ve been to this dispensary several times. The selection of quarter and half ounce flower is good from craft to budget there’s something for everyone. Yesterday 5/13/26 Heather, Mason, and David went above and beyond with their customer service. I will return.read full review
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