Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Rose City, Michigan
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- MED & REC
1. Neighborhood ProvisionsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins55.0 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I have lupus and have an itchy, painful, rash on the palms of my hands and haven't been able to find anything to help it HOWEVER ~ I just tried Dr. Bob's Botanicals All-In-One Relief salve for the first time, and it IS AMAZING. I honestly cannot believe the results. Keep up the great work guys and thank you so much for this relief!read full review
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