Medical marijuana dispensaries in Rose City, Michigan
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9. HumbleBee Provisioning Center40.2 mi awayOpen until 7pm ET
I have not paid a visit to humblebee yet, but I intend to!!!! Hands down the best live resin in Michigan that I have found to this date. Recommend using the lloweat possible voltage and temperature for optimal vaping experience. Keep those live resin carts coming Humblebeee!! Great medicine!read full review
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